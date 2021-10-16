CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WV

WBOY 12 News

Bearcats prevail in double-overtime to capture Section Title

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton prevailed in a double-overtime thriller over Robert C. Byrd to capture a Sectional Title. In the first half, neither Grafton or Robert C. Byrd had many chances. The one chance the Bearcats did have, found the back of the net. But it was called offside. This game went scoreless through two […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Polar Bears win third-straight Sectional Title

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior won its third consecutive Sectional Title on Saturday over Frankfort. At first, it didn’t look like the Polar Bears’ day. While they were holding their own, Frankfort’s Braxton Pyles scored ten minutes into the contest to give the Falcons an early lead. Bubby Towns then tied up the game converting […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown downs Park, brings home Section Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown pulled out a big victory on the road taking down Wheeling Park for the Class Triple-A Region I, Section 1 Title. The Mohigans and Patriots were tied 1-1 at the halftime break. Park then took the lead after Tresz McLeod finished for his second goal of the night. Morgantown answered with […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
