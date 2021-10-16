CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endangered Child Alert canceled; Va. girl located

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- An Endangered Child Alert issued for a missing 7-year-old Virginia girl was canceled Saturday morning after the child was located, according to Virginia State Police.

The agency issued the alert for Rabi-Ah Jalloh, who went missing on Thursday at 2:40 p.m. in Stafford County.

The child was believed to be in extreme danger, according to troopers.

The child was believed to be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh.

Officials said the pair were possibly traveling in a vehicle, but deputies did not have a description of the car.

Officials have not released any additional details other than to say she was located.

