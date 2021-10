CONOY TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County responded Friday at 8:51 p.m. to a river rescue for a capsized boat near 111 Collins Road in Conoy Township. The boat’s occupants, all from Duncannon, Perry County, were fishing near the York Haven Hydro Station when the boat capsized and they were ejected from the boat. The occupants were rescued by the Bainbridge Fire Department and transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Christina King was identified as one of the occupants and was later pronounced deceased. Police say the case is under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO