COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, October 15, 2021 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's volleyball team had this weekend circled on the calendar all season long, knowing it would be one of their greatest tests of the season. The Mustangs opened up play at the Dennis South Memorial Classic, hosted by Iowa Western Community College, against No. 10 New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) and No. 19 Indian Hills Community College on Friday. Monroe suffered a close four-set defeat to NMMI to start the day, but bounced back in the evening with a three-set victory over Indian Hills. The Mustangs move to 27-5 overall on the season with the split.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO