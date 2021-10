ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's only opening day, but Erie County's new "Playground for All" is already proving to be a blast for kids. "We've been waiting for weeks for it to open up. We were waiting here for the ribbon to open up and my daughter was screaming in the car because she wanted to go in so bad," said Maggie Postula, who brought her daughter to the park.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO