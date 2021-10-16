CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

16-year-old boy critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCHPk_0cSxXV9600

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was inside a vehicle in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 7:40 o.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the face.

The boy self-transported to Norwegian Hospital initially in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Man accidentally shoots and kills girlfriend in McKinley Park

CHICAGO — A man who accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend was taken into police custody. The shooting happened at a party around12:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3700 block of South Wood Street in McKinley Park. Police said the 35-year-old woman was shot in the face after her boyfriend’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

31-year-old man shot to death in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street just after 10:40 a.m. when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body from an unknown gunman. The man was taken to University […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Two Chicago teens shot during attempted robbery of gaming console

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Dunning community area Saturday night, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man was contacted by a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man in regards to a gaming console the 29-year-old man had posted for sale online. The three individuals agreed to meet […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

17-year-old shot and killed near Gresham school

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near a Gresham school Friday morning. Chicago police said the teen was walking on the 7800 block of South Wood Street, near an Joplin Elementary School, around 8:30 a.m. Friday when a blue minivan approached him. Someone got out of the car and opened fire. The gunman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cab driver, 91, shot in Far South Side carjacking

CHICAGO — A 91-year-old cab driver was shot in a carjacking on Chicago’s Far South Side. The cab driver was sitting in his car near 107th Street and Langley Avenue, at 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said a man with a gun forced him out of his car. The cab driver complied, but police say […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

3 injured in Belmont Cragin carjacking, fiery crash

CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a carjacking in Belmont Cragin led to a fiery crash involving eight vehicles. Police said a man, 30, was sitting in his Kia Sportage on the 5100 block of West Montana Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when two men forced him out of his car at gunpoint and took off with the vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Child’s skeleton, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas apartment, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A child’s skeletal remains and three other children who were apparently abandoned were found in a Texas apartment on Sunday, authorities said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. The teen told authorities that his deceased brother was in the room next to his.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Humboldt Park#Old Boy#Weather#Norwegian Hospital#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Residents on edge amid hours-long police standoff in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. — An hours-long standoff between police and a potentially armed suspect has left Villa Park residents unnerved in what is typically a quiet neighborhood. Police have been engaged in a standoff with a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous, with the standoff moving into its sixth hour. Blocks of Ardmore Avenue […]
VILLA PARK, IL
WGN News

5 people injured in shooting outside Chatham liquor store

CHICAGO — Five people were injured in a shooting Friday night on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said a group of people were standing outside in the 800 block of East 79th Street just after 8:45 p.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire and struck five people before fleeing the scene. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois city of Peoria records 30-year record for homicides

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The city of Peoria has recorded 26 homicides this year, which breaks at least a 30-year record. Police say they responded to a shooting Friday evening where a male was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead. The Journal Star in Peoria says that it’s the first year in […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

CPD, CFD & Make-A-Wish help Portage Park boy become superhero for a day

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department teamed up with Make-A-Wish on Sunday to turn Navy Pier into a comic book adventure and help a boy play superhero for a day.  Cyrus Powers from Portage Park has cystic fibrosis. The nine-year-old wished to become the superhero “Minds-Eye.”  His mission: to save Chicago from […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Workers discover apparent human remains at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

LEMONT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the discovery of apparent human remains found by workers Friday morning at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve. The remains were discovered south of the youth group campground and cannot be visually identified. The DuPage County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Police are working to determine if the […]
LEMONT, IL
WGN News

WGN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy