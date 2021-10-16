16-year-old boy critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was inside a vehicle in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 7:40 o.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the face.

The boy self-transported to Norwegian Hospital initially in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.