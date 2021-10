The life and work of a New York State Trooper can change as rapidly as the weather does here in the Capital Region. One day you might be chasing bad guys going 100 MPH, the next you could be rescuing an injured owl on the side of the road, later that day you might be helping an old lady fix a flat tire stranded on Route 9. We appreciate and thank all of our local law enforcement, and while we may never fully comprehend what it's like to face the unknown each and every day, occasionally we can catch a glimpse of their heroics and for me anyway, it's quite eye-opening.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO