Tioga stomps out Harpursville/Afton 48-0 to remain undefeated

TIOGA, NY – Starting at Haggerty Field. A colossal Class D battle between #1 Tioga and #11 Harpursville/Afton.

OPENING KICK OFF OF THE SECOND HALF TIOGA UP BIG, EVAN SICKLER IS GONNA RUN THIS ONE WAY DOWN THE FIELD FOR A BIG RETURN TO PUT THE TIGERS IN GOOD FIELD POSITION.

ONE PLAY LATER IT’S CADEN BELLIS WITH THE TRICKY OPTION FAKE AND WHEN YOU SEE HIM AGAIN HE’S WALKING INTO THE ENDZONE TO MAKE IT 48-0.

IN THE FOURTH THE HORNETS LOOKING FOR SOME OFFENSE, BUT A BUNCH OF TIGERS ARE GONNA PONCE ON BRAYDEN SAKOWSKY FOR THE SACK.

And they would continue to pile it on throughout as Tioga stomps out Harpursville/Afton, 48-0.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.