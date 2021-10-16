CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah is the most home-energy efficient state in U.S., study shows

By Kiah Armstrong
 9 days ago

(ABC4) – Utah has been rated the most home energy-efficient state according to an analysis that measured the efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in 48 U.S. states .

According to personal finance site WalletHub, each state was weighted proportionally to reflect national consumption patterns and graded on a 100-point scale. The closer a state got to 100, the more energy-efficient they are. Utah came in at number one for home energy efficiency with a score of 83.91 followed by New York with a score of 82.05 and Massachusetts coming in third with a score of 79.72.

When it came to auto energy efficiency, Massachusetts took the prize home as number one, followed by New York. Utah still managed to remain in the top ten rankings but fell to number eight in auto energy efficiency.

RELATED: Smart meter upgrades coming to help Utah residents reduce electric bills

Experts measured auto energy efficiency in two ways:

  • Vehicle-Fuel Efficiency- Experts took the annual vehicle miles driven and divided that by the gallons of gasoline consumed
  • Transportation Efficiency- Experts took into account the annual vehicle miles driven per capita
JUST IN: SLC hotel lands in the top 15 for the West, new report says

According to the study, the Department of Energy estimates that adopting energy-efficient measures in the home could reduce a family’s utility costs by as much as 25%.

To read the full report and learn how the data was gathered, click here .

