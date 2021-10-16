CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans lock up District Six with 45-0 win over Smoky Valley

 9 days ago
The Southeast of Saline undefeated tour rolled on Friday night as the Trojans pillaged the Smoky Valley Vikings 45-0. SES took a manageable 16-0 lead into the half but exploded in the third quarter doubling their lead before putting the finishing touches on their seventh win of the season....

Trojan VB upsets Council Grove, fall to Wichita Trinity at sub-state

The Southeast of Saline volleyball team finished their regular season 15-15 but found themselves as the six-seed at sub-state facing down the 27-6 Council Grove Braves. The Braves waltzed in and took set one convincingly, defeating the Trojans 25-15, but SES battled back, winning the second and third sets 25-20 to eliminate the Braves.
Late touchdown drive lifts Tigers past Mules, 21-17

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Fort Hays State needed a late touchdown drive to escape with a 21-17 win at Central Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers started fast with a 14-0 lead, only to see the Mules score 17 unanswered points in the second half to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers started their final drive with 3:04 remaining and scored the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds remaining. FHSU is now 4-4 on the season, while UCM drops to 2-6. After both teams punted on their first drives, Fort Hays State got its offense going with back-to-back touchdown drives. The Tigers' first score came on a 33-yard touchdown pass fromVoshon Waiters to Hunter Budke. They extended the lead to 14-0 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Chance Fuller to Manny Ramsey. The Tigers had only one drive in the second quarter and came away empty after a missed field goal, but they kept the Mules scoreless by causing a fumble at the goal line right before halftime.
KWU football's Chris Scott: Bold and brave

Kansas Wesleyan's Chris Scott isn't afraid of much and certainly isn't hesitant to stand his ground – beneficial traits for someone who plays in the defensive line on a college football team. Just how courageous is Scott?. For starters he hails from Chicago where he played football at Urban Prep...
Tiger men draw with 25th-ranked Hillcats in Hays

HAYS - The Fort Hays State Men's Soccer team played to a scoreless draw with No. 25 ranked Rogers State on Thursday night. Both teams had ample scoring opportunities, but were never able to find the net. The Tigers are now 8-4-2 and the Hillcats are 9-3-2, while both teams remain tied at 5-2-1 in the conference.
K-State rallies to beat Texas Tech, end Big 12 losing streak

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Skylar Thompson passed for 296 yards and the game-winning touchdown and Kansas State came up with sacks on Texas Tech's final two plays to take a 25-24 victory Saturday. Thompson's TD pass to Deuce Vaughn with just over six minutes left helped the Wildcats snap an...
Area school football preview: Week eight

2021 record: 5-2 Playoff status: Can secure home playoff game with W. Last week: W 34-6 (Goddard) Last week: L 27-35 (Newton) Last week: L 28-0 (Augusta) Playoff status: Open playoffs at home with W, on road with L. Last week: W 55-14 (Council Grove) Week eight opponent: vs. Concordia.
Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA's 1st 9 OT game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season.
Coyote men, women defeat Bethel in North Newton

NORTH NEWTON - Both the Kansas Wesleyan women's and men's soccer teams defeated Bethel. The Coyotes extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches rolling to a 4-1 win over the Threshers on Wednesday night at Thresher Stadium. KWU is 6-0-1 in the unbeaten streak, and improved to 9-4-1 overall and...
