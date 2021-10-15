Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins Monday amid a burning question

Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery crawled into its second week Monday, with the judge and attorneys resuming their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one-by-one.Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said it's possible a final jury of 12 people, plus four alternate jurors, may not be seated until sometime next week in coastal Glynn County.Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the port...
