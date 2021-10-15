CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahmaud Arbery murder trial begins Monday amid a burning question

Derrick
 10 days ago

ATLANTA — Almost 20 months to the day Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed, the trial for the...

www.thederrick.com

The Independent

Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week

Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery crawled into its second week Monday, with the judge and attorneys resuming their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one-by-one.Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has said it's possible a final jury of 12 people, plus four alternate jurors, may not be seated until sometime next week in coastal Glynn County.Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the port...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

Rittenhouse back in court today as prosecutors look to block defense from describing shooting victims as ‘looters’ and ‘rioters’ during trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha prosecutors will return to court Monday afternoon, as they seek to ban Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team from referring to the three men he shot as “looters” or “rioters” in the Antioch teen’s upcoming murder trial. The hearing is the last one scheduled before jury selection begins...
KENOSHA, WI
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Person
Greg Mcmichael
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Cause of Death May Be Revealed Friday

The attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie said the medical examiner may made a determination about Laundrie’s cause of death as early as midday Friday. Attorney Steven Bertolini told Fox News the law enforcement officials advised the family they may have more details about the 23-year-old’s cause of death on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Philadelphia Woman Shot and Killed By Husband in Murder-Suicide

A Philadelphia woman was shot and killed by her husband at their home in Pottstown on Monday morning before he then turned the gun on himself. Police responded to the Chestnut Street address in Pottstown after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Carla Forde and her husband, 42-year-old Edward Thornton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Researcher Claims Brian Laundrie Was ‘Very Much in Control’ of Her During Road Trip

As more information continues to surface about the relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, an ex-FBI Behavioral Science Unit researcher, is revealing her thoughts about the former couple’s behaviors. During her recent interview with Fox News, the former researcher, Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, stated Gabby Petito’s boyfriend was very...
MOAB, UT
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
primenewsghana.com

Notorious robber, murder suspect on wanted list nabbed

Godstrong Tettey has been on the Police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching cases and violent landguard activities. Police on Wednesday arrested a dangerous armed robbery and murder suspect, at Adeiso in the Eastern Region. The suspect, Godstrong Tettey, has been on the Police wanted list for alleged murder, car-snatching...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Dad Has Three Words for News Crews on First Time Leaving House Since Son’s Remains Found

After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Family Blames Philadelphia Police Officer After Woman Has Leg Amputated Following Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family is demanding answers after a crash involving a Philadelphia police cruiser and another vehicle left a woman in critical condition earlier this month.  Brenda Speaks, 58, of Nicetown-Tioga recently had her lower-leg amputated after her family said she sustained major damage to it from the crash that happened back on Oct. 1.  Security video provided to Eyewitness News by Speaks’ attorney shows the moments a woman is about to cross the intersection on W. Hunting Park Avenue near Schuyler Street, right in front of the 39th District Police headquarters, when her life changed forever. In the video, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department Workers Charged In Connection To Shooting Following Crash In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia Water Department workers have been arrested and charged in connection with a crash and shooting in South Philly on Tuesday. Police say Rafael Thomas and William Stewart III were involved in the incident at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue. That’s where police say their company truck and another car collided, then the drivers got into a fight. One of the workers opened fire and then drove away. Thankfully, no one was struck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

