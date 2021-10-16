CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Adams vs. Stoney Creek football photo gallery

By Ken Swart
The Oakland Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rochester Adams Highlanders defeated the Stoney Creek Cougars 40-20 in the OAA Red/White cross-over game played on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Stoney Creek HS. (MediaNews Group photo by Ken...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

