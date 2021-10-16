Rochester Adams vs. Stoney Creek football photo gallery

Who: Pella (3-4, 2-1) vs Clear Creek-Amana (5-2, 2-1) . First meeting in VarsityBound era (since 2006). Aidan Pollock has been Pella’s best offensive player this year with nine total touchdowns. The senior running back has 562 yards on 92 carries with seven TDs on the ground and has been a threat in the screen game with five catches for 87 and two touchdowns. Pollock rattled off a couple of big runs last week as the Dutch scored over 30 points for the third time this season. Pella will keep feeding him and hope he can lead the offense to another big night.

PELLA, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO