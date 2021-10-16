CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

SU loses in heartbreaking fashion, AGAIN! Clemson wins 17-14

By The Associated Press
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5MFt_0cSxV2fG00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei passed for 181 yards and one touchdown, Kobe Pace rushed for 76 yards and another score, and Clemson held off Syracuse 17-14 on Friday night.

WATCH SU’s postgame press conference vs. Clemson HERE

Clemson (4-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), coming off a bye week, played its first game as a team not ranked by the AP since Nov. 22, 2014, a 28-0 win against Georgia State, and held on for the victory after Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szymt missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 38 seconds left.

Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) came into the game off two ACC losses decided on the final play of each game, and that seemed a possibility again on a night Orange tailback Sean Tucker continued his amazing season with 157 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Clemson had only surrendered five offensive touchdowns this season, the second fewest in the country. Syracuse got one in the second quarter and a stunner midway through the fourth when Garrett Shrader hit Trebor Pena for a 62-yard score just over two minutes after B.T. Potter’s 40-yard field goal had given the Tigers a seemingly insurmountable 17-7 lead.

Uiagalelei, who finished 21 of 34 passing, guided Clemson on a 13-play, 58-yard scoring drive that broke a 7-7 tie with time winding down in the second quarter. He keyed the drive with three pretty completions — a 17-yarder to Davis Allen on a fourth-and-5 play, an 11-yarder on the left side to Ajou Ajou to the Syracuse 13, and a 6-yarder over the middle to Justyn Ross to set up Kobe Pace’s 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left for a 14-7 lead.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead six minutes into the second quarter helped by a personal foul called against Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones. Uiagalelei tacked on a 10-yard run, then hit Joseph Ngata in the right corner of the end zone. Ngata caught the ball falling backwards with one foot inside the line.

Syracuse tied it at 7-all just over three minutes later behind Tucker, who burst through a big hole and sprinted down the left side before being brought down at the 2 after a 39-yard gain. At that point, Clemson had run 23 plays for 95 yards and Tucker had nine carries for 126. Shrader scored untouched on the next play, just the second rushing touchdown allowed this season by the Tigers.

Tucker entered the game ranked second nationally with 791 rushing yards, second with 131.8 yards per game and was the national leader in all-purpose yards (165.83). He needs 52 yards to reach 1,000. The last Syracuse tailback to reach the 1,000-yard mark was Jerome Smith, who ran for 1,254 yards in 2012.

WASTED RUN

Syracuse squandered the only scoring threat in the first quarter after Tucker broke a 54-yard run down the right side to the Clemson 19. After Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called a timeout, Shrader was intercepted by Tyler Venables just inside the 10-yard line on the next play. It was the only turnover of the game.

RECORD FALLS

Szymt became the program’s all-time leading scorer with his extra point after the Orange’s first touchdown. It gave him 335 points, one more than Nate Trout’s mark, set in 1999.

HONORING FLOYD

Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, one of Syracuse’s greatest tailbacks, was honored at halftime as part of Floyd Little Life and Legacy Day. Little was a three-time All-American in the mid-1960s and went on to play nine seasons for the Denver Broncos. He died on New Year’s Day of cancer. MILESTONE Clemson coach Dabo Swinney coached his 179th career game in the ACC, passing Al Groh (Virginia and Wake Forest) for fourth all-time in the conference.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers entered the game just outside the AP Top 25 with the 27th most votes. They must jump No. 16 Wake Forest and No. 22 North Carolina State, both undefeated in ACC play, if they hope to try for a seventh straight league championship. To do that, the offense will have to get better. The Tigers entered the game averaging just over 21 points.

Syracuse: Tucker again proved that he’s a special back and Shrader got hot late but still finished only 17 of 37 for 191 yards passing. Shrader only rushed for six yards on seven carries after putting up monster numbers the previous two games (178, 137). The Orange could do nothing offensively on a third-quarter possession that started near midfield and scored on big plays, not sustained drives.

UP NEXT

Clemson travels to Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. Syracuse is at Virginia Tech on Oct. 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse voted 7th in ACC preseason poll, Boeheim earns 1st team selection

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming Syracuse men’s basketball season, Jim Boeheim’s team was tabbed to finish seventh in the preseason poll.  Duke nabbed the top spot for the seventh time in the last nine seasons and was followed by Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech to round out the top five.  Buddy Boeheim earned the most votes for the ACC’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Babers-DeVito saga is SU’s version of Reality TV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since the turn of the century, Reality television has taken the airwaves by storm, but I have always considered sports the ultimate Reality TV.  Unscripted raw emotion, where ecstasy or excruciating pain is right around the corner. For the last three weeks, Syracuse has experienced the latter. And after Tommy DeVito announced his […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former SU basketball star Eric Devendorf to coach Liverpool’s JV girls basketball team

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool High School already has one former Orange leading the boy’s program, now it is adding another to lead the junior varsity girls.  Eric Devendorf has confirmed with NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti that he will be the team’s new head coach.  The former ‘Cuse star has some experience in the coaching profession, Devo was an […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim adds 3-star PF Maliq Brown to 2022 recruiting class

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim’s 2022 recruiting class got a boost Saturday with the commitment of power forward Maliq Brown. The 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, chose the Orange over the likes of Georgetown, North Carolina State, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Brown is now the fourth player to join SU’s 2022 class, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Groh
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Dabo Swinney
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Clemson Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last three weeks have come down to the wire for Syracuse football. This week, they welcome the Clemson Tigers to the Dome. SU, 3-3, is 7-3 on Friday nights during the Dino Babers era, including their 2017 upset of then second-ranked Clemson. The game is set for 7 p.m. on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse drops overtime thriller to #19 Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday featured high highs and low lows for the Syracuse Orange football program. Syracuse is now 3-3 after losing to Wake Forest 40-37 in overtime, but I think it’s safe to say now, the debate on who should be quarterback and what the identity of this offense should be has been answered.  […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Friday Night Fever Week 5

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — Week 5 on the Section 3 gridiron a night to remember. If you missed Friday Night Fever, you can watch in the video player above. FNF Week 5 Scoreboard  PSLA Fowler 48 – Phoenix 28 Final   C-NS 14 – Liverpool 21 Final   Auburn 8 – West Genesee 40 Final   RFA 7 – Corcoran 35 Final   ESM 7 – F-M 49 Final   NY Mills 36 – Bishop Grimes 24 […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Ap#Georgia State#Acc#Tigers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Masks no longer required but ‘strongly recommended’ at Crunch games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch have announced that fans attending home games this season must still be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but masks are now strongly recommended, not required for fans 12 and older inside the Upstate Medical University Arena. After adhering to American Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the Crunch were required to […]
NHL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Week 5 of Friday Night Fever: Here is what to expect

FRIDAY NIGHT FEVER (WSYR-TV) — There are just three games left in the regular season. The margin for error is incredibly thin for some teams the rest of the way. Here is what to expect this week.  Steve Infanti – NC9 Sports Director  Class C takes center stage this week with the Cazenovia-Skaneateles showdown set for […]
SKANEATELES, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

378
Followers
197
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy