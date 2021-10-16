CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead in northeast side double shooting

By Mary Farucci
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after two people were shot on the city's northeast side late Friday night.

IMPD officers responded to the 3900 block of Breen Drive around 11 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man and a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The woman was identified as Milwood Sylvestre, 25, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov .

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

