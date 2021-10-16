CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD Foundation hosts community Howl-O-Ween parade

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhN9s_0cSxV0to00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A spooky night of fun for the community and the loveable pooches in our lives is set to get underway on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is hosting the first annual Howl-O-Ween Dog parade and brunch.

Dogs and their humans are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes and celebrate the launch of the foundation’s 2022 calendar.

Proceeds from the registration of the dog parade will go directly to support the lifelong care of retired and active LVMPD K-9 officers.

Top dogs will win exciting prizes at the spooky event.

The venue will be decked out for the festive season along with food, candy, and a bone bar and dog watering station for four-legged parade participants.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Brunch

  • WHERE: Area 15 A-Lot, 3215 South Rancho Drive (Parking is available in the south lot, enter under balloon arch)
  • WHEN: Sunday, October 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information on the event click HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8 News Now

8 News Now

2K+
Followers
889
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy