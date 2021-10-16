LVMPD Foundation hosts community Howl-O-Ween parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A spooky night of fun for the community and the loveable pooches in our lives is set to get underway on Sunday, Oct. 17.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is hosting the first annual Howl-O-Ween Dog parade and brunch.

Dogs and their humans are encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes and celebrate the launch of the foundation’s 2022 calendar.

Proceeds from the registration of the dog parade will go directly to support the lifelong care of retired and active LVMPD K-9 officers.

Top dogs will win exciting prizes at the spooky event.

The venue will be decked out for the festive season along with food, candy, and a bone bar and dog watering station for four-legged parade participants.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Brunch

WHERE: Area 15 A-Lot, 3215 South Rancho Drive (Parking is available in the south lot, enter under balloon arch)

Area 15 A-Lot, 3215 South Rancho Drive (Parking is available in the south lot, enter under balloon arch) WHEN: Sunday, October 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information on the event click HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.