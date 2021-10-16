Prep football: Cole Berghorn a powerhouse as Lake Geneva Badger downs Delavan-Darien

LAKE GENEVA

Cole Berghorn was just this side of unstoppable Friday night, leading the Lake Geneva Badger football team to a 42-6 victory over Delavan-Darien in Southern Lakes Conference action.

The Badgers (7-2, 6-1) propelled themselves into next week's WIAA playoffs by opening a 42-0 halftime lead over the Comets (1-7, 1-6).

Berghorn scored on runs of 63, 64 and 33 yards and totaled 190 yards on 10 carries, an average of 19 yards per attempt.

The rest of the Badgers were even tougher on the ground, as the team racked up 382 yards rushing on 33 carries, an average of 11.6 yards per rush.

Quarterback Kegan Huber threw only one pass. He ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Also for Badger, Manny Amann scored on a 45-yard run and Wes Anderson scored on a fumble recovery.

The Comets scored with 13 seconds left in the game, when Metcalf caught a 16-yard pass from Janssen. Delavan-Darien was held to minus-2 yards rushing and 32 total yards, with four first downs.

Badger qualified for the 224-team WIAA playoff field in Division 2. Pairings and seeds, along with sites, will be announced by the WIAA later on Saturday.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42,

DELAVAN-DARIEN 6

Delavan-Darien;0;0;0;6;—;6

Badger;7;35;0;0;—;42

SCORING

LGB—Cole Berghorn 63 run (Andrew Karnatz kick). LGB—Kegan Huber 28 run (Karnatz kick). LGB—Berghorn 64 run (Karnatz kick). LGB—Manny Amann 45 run (Karnatz kick). LGB—Manny Amann 45 run (Karnatz kick). LGB—Wes Anderson 31 fumble recovery (Karnatz kick). LGB—Berghorn 33 run (Karnatz kick). DD—Metcalf 16 pass from Janssen (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs—B 14; DD 4. Rushes-yards—B 33-382; DD 20-(-2). Passing yards—B 0; DD 34. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—B 1-0-0; DD 15-4-2. Fumbles-lost—B 3-2; DD 0-0. Penalties-yards—B 7-53; DD 5-45.