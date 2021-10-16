Brookwood makes it back-to-back wins

THOMASVILLE — It’s taken a while for the Brookwood Warriors to get into a winning gear this season. It took a while for them to gain traction on offense Friday night.

The offense got clicking in fine order against Southwest Georgia Academy, and now the Warriors have posted back-to-back wins going into region play.

Brookwood scored touchdowns on four straight possessions in the second quarter and rolled to a 49-27 win over SGA at Warrior Stadium.

“Our defense did a tremendous job while we were figuring it out on offense.,” Brookwood head coach Shane Boggs said. “I’m just really happy for these guys. You can’t say enough about the defense we played there in the first half to really get us going. And once we got going, we made a bunch of plays.”

Rodge Waldrop threw four touchdown passes, and Destin Moore scored three times, including a back-breaking kickoff return in the third quarter.

Tyler Cleveland opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, and Waldrop connected twice with Moore for scoring passes to put the homestanding Warriors ahead 21-7 over the visiting Warriors.

Brookwood went 81 yards in just 35 seconds on the final possession of the half. T.J. Thomas raced 53 yards with a pitch and Waldrop hit Grant Gaston with a 3-yard TD pass on the final play of the half.

Brookwood’s defense held SGA to 114 yards in the first half, and that was without starting linebackers Collin Clark and Camden Harbin. In their stead, Brookwood turned to Jackson Vaughn and Chapman Wolsfelt.

“We have a couple of linemen who always dreamed about playing linebacker,” Boggs said of Vaughn and Wolsfelt. “They’re really good linebackers, but so are Camden Harbin and Collin Clark, but those guys are out. Those guys were warriors, playing every down on both sides of the ball. I thought it really started with them.”

SGA scored twice quickly in the third quarter to cut Brookwood’s lead to 35-20. Moore picked up a bouncing kickoff at his own 21-yard line, slipped through a couple of tackles and then pulled away from the SGA coverage for a touchdown.

“Destin Moore has a heckuva run going here,” Boggs said. “You know when they got it blocked up and he got a little crease, he was going to hit it and they weren’t going to catch him.”

Kaden Giles added a touchdown catch for Brookwood.

Brookwood finished with 514 total yards, 348 coming through the passing game.

Brookwood, now 2-5, opens region play next week at Tiftarea and the Warriors go into Chula on a winning streak.

“The thing that gave us a chance all along is we kept playing hard,” Boggs said. “We kept playing hard through the tough times. We just needed to clean up some mistakes in a lot of those games. If we can get some guys healthy and keep improving, I feel like we’re building momentum at the right time.”