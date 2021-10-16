CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Atkinson's grandmother rides Zamboni at his first game with Flyers

NHL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Atkinson's grandmother attends his debut with the Flyers, and takes a ride on the zamboni during the second intermission. Grandma Marge wasn't missing this game. Cam Atkinson had a very special...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson looks right at home in Orange and Black

When the Philadelphia Flyers traded Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson, it was not without risk. Sure, something needed to change in the team’s top-six, as Alain Vigneault personally pointed out that you can’t just keep bringing back the same team and expect different results year after year, but to trade Voracek, one of the better playmaking wings in the NHL, for a right-shot sharpshooter who hadn’t turned in a 40 point season since 2018-19.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Cam Atkinson helps lead Philadelphia Flyers over Boston Bruins

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Philadelphia Flyers made a number of changes during the offseason and...
NHL
bostonnews.net

Cam Atkinson's two goals highlight Flyers' win over Bruins

Cam Atkinson scored two goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday. Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier added a goal and an assist apiece for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny each had one goal and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Atkinson
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Monday’s Flyers-Kraken Game

These first few games for the Flyers in October are going to involve a lot of introductions to new faces. A few of them made their presence felt in the first win of the season on Monday night. After spending more of the first six minutes in their own zone,...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Just two games in, Cam Atkinson is already making an impact on the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher wasn’t shy about making moves this past offseason to change up “the mix” of his team, and just two games in the returns on his big forward addition — Cam Atkinson — have been fruitful. Atkinson, acquired straight-up for Jakub Voracek in a trade with...
NHL
Delaware County Daily Times

Flyers Notebook: Cam Atkinson keeps hitting with his best shot

PHILADELPHIA — If it casts him as selfish, he won’t mind. If he is told there are better ways to go about his job, he won’t listen. If he is looked at sideways, criticized or questioned for being a self-proclaimed shoot-first hockey player, Cam Atkinson will shrug. “Good things happen,”...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Philadelphia hosts Florida after Atkinson's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (4-0-0, first in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-1, third in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +101, Panthers -121; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit Philadelphia after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Flyers' 6-3 victory against the Bruins. Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
inquirer.com

Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis absent from Flyers practice ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Florida

When the Flyers returned to practice Friday following their big Wednesday-night win over the Boston Bruins, their No. 1 star of the game was not on the ice with them. Cam Atkinson scored two goals and had four shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot against the Bruins. On his second goal, he fell and was slammed into the boards. He was walking gingerly after the game and did not skate Friday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Atkinson, Ellis & Yandle Making Positive Impact from the Start

After a strong start to the 2021-22 NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ offseason transitions seem to make a positive impact on the team right off the jump. With the addition of Cam Atkinson , Ryan Ellis, Keith Yandle, and others, the Flyers all but overhauled much of their team to bring in new talent, while also keeping the core of their leadership group. During the offseason, no one really knew what type of impact these additions were going to have, but it is quickly becoming clear that these were the right moves.
NHL
inquirer.com

Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis out, winger Cam Atkinson in against the Panthers

Going into the final game of their season-opening homestand against the sizzling Florida Panthers, the Flyers will be without top-pairing defenseman Ryan Ellis. Ellis, who is considered “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury by head coach Alain Vigneault, will miss his first game of the regular season. The Flyers’ offseason addition sat out for several practices leading up to the Flyers’ home opener against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury, however, Vigneault said he did not know if Ellis’ current injury is related to the previous one.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Huberdeau Scores Twice as Panthers Stay Unbeaten

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville and forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett. Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair of goals and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 27 of 29 shots as the streaking Panthers beat the Flyers by a score of 4-2 at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. With the win,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canucks: Game 1 Preview

It's a new beginning for the Philadelphia Flyers. It's a team trying to focus on putting a disappointing and frustrating season in the rearview mirror. It's a team that brings a number of new faces to the lineup. And it's all about to begin in this 2021-22 season. The Flyers...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy