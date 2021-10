With Kawhi Leonard out for most, if not all, of the season, can Paul George step into a primary role and keep the Clippers in the playoffs?. The Clippers are in a certain kind of NBA limbo, though not one of their own making. Kawhi Leonard’s torn ACL may have dashed the franchise’s championship hopes this season, but unlike most teams constructed around superstars, the Clippers aren’t likely to fall completely by the wayside without their best player.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO