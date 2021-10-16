CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: 4 injured during shooting at football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

By Carey Cox
CBS 42
CBS 42
 9 days ago

UPDATE (6:28 p.m. 10/16/21): Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement in regards to the shooting Ladd-Peebles.

“The continuing trend of violence in our community, especially among young people, must stop. I am confident MPD will track down those responsible for last night’s shooting and hold them accountable for their unnecessary and senseless actions. Our thoughts and prayers are those injured in this thoughtless act of violence as well as the families and students whose night was disrupted by it.

We are utilizing all the resources of the Gulf Coast Technology Center, which is comprised of 42 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to ensure the security at future high school football games at Ladd-Peeples Stadium. I have charged the Mobile Police Department and the officers of the GCTC with assessing current security protocols at Ladd and where they failed. They will also be looking into what immediate steps need to be taken to improve stadium security and the long term solutions needed to prevent individuals from bringing weapons into these kinds of events. We will remain in close contact with the Mobile County School System and Superintendent Chresal Threadgill throughout this process.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mayor of Mobile

UPDATE (4:53 p.m. 10/16/21): The Mobile County Public School System released a statement in regards to the shooting at Ladd-Peebles.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of Friday night’s shooting. This is something that should never happen at a high school football game. We are investigating along with the Mobile Police Department and will make whatever changes are necessary to our safety protocols. MPD has released a photograph of the suspects. We encourage anyone who has any information to help solve this crime to call the police at (251) 208-7211.”

Mobile County Public School System

UPDATE (11:23 p.m. 10/15/21): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said four people, three males and one female, were injured in the shooting during tonight’s football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium; two of those victims are juveniles.

Prine said the shooting happened on the exit ramp on the west side of the stadium. Police have recovered at least four shell casings. At least two people fled the scene in a white sedan.

‘I froze:’ Teen recalls chaos as gunshots rang out at football game

“This type of gun violence is not going to be tolerated, and as the new chief, we will be very serious about it,” Prine said. “If you’re involved in this in any way, you need to turn yourself in.”

Watch the full interview with Chief Prine below:

UPDATE (10:46 p.m. 10:15 p.m.): Mobile Police have released the following information on a shooting at the Vigor-Williamson football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium:

On Friday, October 15, 2021, at approximately 9:56 p.m., a shooting occurred at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, 1621 Virginia Street, during a high school football game. Multiple injuries have been reported, and those victims have been transported to the hospital. One individual has been transferred to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.  If anyone has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. This is an active investigation.

Mobile Police

Original story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police confirm at least one person was shot on the west concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the Vigor versus Williamson game.

A source tells WKRG News 5 he heard about four gunshots on the west concourse. Police were seen investigating near Gate 2 on the west side of the stadium.

Vigor-Williamson football game shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

The game was delayed.

WKRG News 5 caught up with one witness as she was leaving the stadium. Miskia Barnes describes what happened:

A shooting happened in 2019 at the same stadium during the Williamson-Leflore football game. Nine people were injured. After that shooting, metal detectors were installed. It appears the gun made it through the metal detectors at tonight’s game.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added once they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

