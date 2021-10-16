Update on Rayburn's status

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn.

Rayburn, who started at center in the Tigers’ game against Boston College, was on Clemson’s unavailable list for the Syracuse game.

Elliott said after the game that Rayburn is in COVID protocol. They found out this morning.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after the game if he knows whether Rayburn will be out for next week’s game at Pittsburgh as well.

“I don’t know right now,” Swinney said.

