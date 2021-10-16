Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Portage vs Berlin Brothers-Valley

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin Brothers-Valley executed a 16-point comeback in the second half to hand Portage their first loss of the season, defeating them 29-22 in this week’s game of the week.

Berlin didn’t take the lead until the final 3:22 of the game. Quarterback Pace Prosser put a final stop to the Mustangs’ momentum and a potential loss when he intercepted a pass from Miko in the end zone, taking over with 38 seconds left.

Portage started off the game with a 38-yard field goal and scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first quarter after a run-in by Kaden Claar. The extra point was no good and Portage led 9-0 for the remainder of the first half after tough defense from both sides.

Claar opened the second half with a 85-yard touchdown on a kickoff return, Portage leading 16-0. Berlin scored their first touchdown of the night with a 7-yard run from Ryan Blubaugh. Blubaugh passed to Carson Modrak for an extra two points to trail 16-8.

Portage quarterback Andrew Miko connected with Claar for a 69-yard touchdown, extending their lead 22-8 with 5:11 left in the third quarter. Prosser answered for the Mountaineers with a 53-yard touchdown run on a punt fake. The Mountaineers trailed 22-14.

Prosser was on fire in the fourth quarter, securing a 53-yard touchdown pass to McClucas. Blubaugh ran into the end zone on the 2-pt conversion to tie the game 22-22 with 10:32 remaining.

Prosser scored a touchdown of his own on a 13-yard run to extend the lead 29-22 with 3:22 remaining, the first lead that the Mountaineers had all night. Prosser’s interception with 38 seconds remaining ended the winning streak for the Mustangs.

The Mountaineers will take on Southern Huntingdon County next week at home as Portage takes on Windber at home.

