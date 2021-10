An earthquake shook Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths were reported. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11pm (5.11am GMT) and was centred near Yilan, a city about 22 miles east of Taipei near the north-eastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

