Suspect arrested in connection with Spanaway homicide
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a woman’s body found on the side of a road Tuesday in Spanaway, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies said they arrested the man at a house in Tacoma near South 58th and South Mullen streets.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a passerby reported a body along the road of 208th Street and Mountain Highway East.
When medics arrived at the scene, they attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman died. Deputies believed she died from a gunshot wound.
Deputies also believed the suspect and the woman had gotten into a dispute about 50 yards from where her body was found.
As for the suspect, he has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.
The investigation remains ongoing.
