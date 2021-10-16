CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Suspect arrested in connection with Spanaway homicide

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 9 days ago
Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a woman’s body found on the side of a road Tuesday in Spanaway, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies said they arrested the man at a house in Tacoma near South 58th and South Mullen streets.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a passerby reported a body along the road of 208th Street and Mountain Highway East.

When medics arrived at the scene, they attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman died. Deputies believed she died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies also believed the suspect and the woman had gotten into a dispute about 50 yards from where her body was found.

As for the suspect, he has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Andrew J
8d ago

I find it interesting that when there is an officer that shoots a suspect, even when fully justified, the suspect is named with no info as to why the cops were there, and the officer is named with what city he lives in at times, but we have confidentiality for things like this.

Northern Mississippi shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

CRENSHAW, Miss. — At least two people were killed and two others hurt in a shooting in northern Mississippi’s Quitman County late Sunday, authorities said. According to WHBQ-TV, the incident occurred on Jones Street in Crenshaw, a small town about 50 miles away from Memphis, Tennessee. The town has a population of just over 800 people, the news outlet reported.
