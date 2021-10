Carl Cavalier says his pending termination by the Louisiana State Police Department is retaliation for his criticism of how his department handled a deadly 2019 traffic stop. According to NBC News, Cavalier, 33, said on Friday (Oct. 15) that he’ll fight for his state trooper position. Cavalier has been with the state’s police department since 2014. He was quoted by a local TV outlet that his department was covering up the death of 49-year-old Ronald Greene.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO