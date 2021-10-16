CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City workers say they’re getting sick from conditions on Methadone Mile

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
BOSTON — Some Boston city workers say they’re getting sick from “deplorable conditions” on Methadone Mile.

The City of Boston Workers Union (SEIU Local 888) told Boston 25 News that ten workers have come down with a nasty stomach bug in recent weeks.

According to the union, five of those workers ended up in the hospital.

“We are thinking it’s related to the rodents which are excessive and run freely at the hundreds of encampments at Mass and Cass,” said a statement sent to Boston 25 News from SEIU Local 888.

The union described some of the rodents in the area as the size of small dogs or raccoons.

“Rats generally run away and avoid humans. However, lately rats that appear to have skin disease, scurvy and are losing hair are approaching humans,” the statement went on to explain. “These rats have recently been walking over sleeping bodies in encampment tents and acting rabid while running up pant legs of these sleeping individuals.”

Sue Sullivan, with the Newmarket Business Association, said the worsening unsanitary situation in the Mass and Cass corridor needs to be addressed.

“There are rats running around here constantly. There’s feces. There’s urine,” said Sullivan. “”I wouldn’t have my worst enemy sleeping in these tents down here.”

The Boston Public Health Commission issued the following comment to Boston 25 News:

The Boston Public Health Commission’s Infectious Disease Bureau has been made aware of a single case of human leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that is primarily spread by the urine of infected animals. Consistent with existing public health practices, BPHC has issued a Clinical Advisory to Boston healthcare providers to assist in recognizing clinical symptoms and to report suspected and confirmed cases to the Boston Public Health Commission for investigation and any necessary medical or public health intervention to control the spread of disease.

Residents who are concerned about any symptoms of Leptospirosis or any other disease are advised to contact their medical provider.

Comments / 81

Maryann Devlin
9d ago

Marty Walsh left Methadone Walsh in this condition. Leaving people to live in such conditions is criminal .Shame on you. too you Kim Janey,

Reply(1)
28
Terre Labaire
8d ago

Time to investigate why these private methadone clinics are allowed to keep people on such high doses of dope for years for profit. Clearly it is not helping😥

Reply
20
Pineswamp
8d ago

Why do we keep voting back in these same wealthy old corrupt politicians? Nothing will change until the voters open their eyes !

Reply(2)
18
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy