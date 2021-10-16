CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Back 4 Blood Bots are Terrible: Is the AI really bad?

gamerevolution.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood features bots in solo mode and as a replacement for human players in the campaign. Historically, AI partners haven’t made the greatest substitute for human teammates in multiplayer games, so people are wondering if the bots are terrible in Back 4 Blood. Is the bot AI...

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: How To Heal

Back 4 Blood is the epic revival of the Left 4 Dead games of old and it’s easily one of the best multiplayer zombie shooters to come out in some time. The throwback action mixed with the modern gunplay and impressive graphics gives Back 4 Blood a chance to be the surprise hit of the fall. In order to survive the countless hordes of zombies that will be coming for you though, you’re going to need some great strategy between you and your teammates and you’re more importantly going to need to know how to heal. Here’s everything to know about how to heal in Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Mom Guide

Mom is one of the more prominent members of Back 4 Blood. Sure, she might be on the older side, but rest assured, she can really hold down the line if she needs to. As her name suggests, Mom does play a bit of a parental role for the other Cleaners.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood Review

Back 4 Blood is yet another zombie horror survival game to enter what feels like an already diluted pool of that genre. We’ve become mostly burnt out from that category from nearly two console generations ago at this point. We’ve had games like Dying Light, the Killing Floor series, and even the Dead Rising series to name a few. Nothing really hit quite like the Left 4 Dead series, though. Fortunately, Back 4 Blood might reignite that spark of interest for zombie horde game fans.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Back 4 Blood Crossplay: how to enable Crossplay in Back 4 Blood

Want to know how to enable crossplay in Back 4 Blood? Nightmare mode can be pretty tough, so you’ll want to assemble the best team possible to survive the zombie onslaught in Back 4 Blood. Fortunately, you can stretch beyond your platform to find only the best zombie slayers by enabling crossplay.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Ai#Bots#Cleaner
gamerevolution.com

Is Back 4 Blood a sequel?

Turtle Rock Studios’ long-awaited Back 4 Blood is out now. The studio is best known for their work on the Left 4 Dead series of co-op zombie shooters. With Back 4 Blood carrying that mantle, with even more undead action, fans are wondering whether it is a sequel to a previous game. If you aren’t sure, then fear not. We’ll be exploring whether Back 4 Blood is a sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Is Back 4 Blood cross-platform?

Back 4 Blood carries on the Left 4 Dead legacy, offering up a zombie-infested world that requires fast reflexes and impeccable communication to survive. Because of this, finding a team you mesh with is of the utmost importance — and it’s a task made easy thanks to Back 4 Blood‘s use of cross-platform compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best Back 4 Blood characters

The best Back 4 Blood characters, or cleaners, might be a matter of opinion in some ways - Evangelo shouldn't be anybody's favourite when it comes to personality - but stats are a different matter. Each playable character in Back 4 Blood has their own abilities or stat boosts, not to mention a certain secondary weapon that they carry with them into the battle. We'll lay them all out below with the info on the best character to choose in Back 4 Blood, so you're ready to know how you're wearing when you wander into the Ridden.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Back 4 Blood Lacks All the Tension of Left 4 Dead with Its AI Director

Has anyone seen Michael Bay recently? Because after tackling Back 4 Blood, I suspect Turtle Rock Studios has him strapped to a chair and is using his brain as the template for its “Game Director.” That’s not to say Back 4 Blood is terrible; it’s perfectly playable, particularly if you can get a half-decent team together. But compared to the AI Director in Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, Turtle Rock’s previous co-op zombie shooters, the big brain that’s supposed to be running the show has scrawled “tension” out of its mental dictionary.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Telegraph

Why treating yourself all the time is actually really bad for you

I am standing in a shop, eyeing a new jumper. I have plenty of jumpers. I don’t have the shelf space. I could spend this money on something more useful. I categorically do not need to make this purchase. It is only when I’m nearly at the till that I catch myself and put the jumper back on the rack.
LIFESTYLE
GotGame

Review | Back 4 Blood

Back in 2008, Valve published a co-op first-person shooter with a horror theme, unleashing Left 4 Dead among the masses. Developed by Valve South, aka Turtle Rock Studios, the concept was a simple game of survival. Fight hordes of zombies and get to the safe rooms before having a big finale at the end of a campaign. While simple, the gameplay was polished and the game ran like a dream thanks to the adaptable Source engine. It paved the way for a sequel the following year, but of course, we can’t go past the number 2 when it comes to Valve. It’s been over a decade, and Turtle Rock Studios decided to take matters into their own hands, creating Back 4 Blood. Now instead of slaying zombies, we’re tasked with eradicating the Ridden.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Far Cry 6 deathloop bug: How to fix softlock

A very unfortunate bug is resulting in a softlock for Far Cry 6 players. It’s being referred to as the deathloop bug because players are getting stuck in a loop where they constantly die. As soon as the game loads, boom: dead. This is clearly a problem the team at Ubisoft will have to work out, but is there a short-term fix? As it turns out, yes. Thanks reports from the players themselves, there is a working solution for this frustrating problem.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

New World Hacks: Are players cheating and using bots?

Amazon Game Studios’ New World can be a bit of a grind, like most MMORPGs. While this is a huge part of the allure for some players, others want to skip over it in order to reach the action. Doing so legitimately isn’t really possible, drawing some to seek out New World hacks. But, are cheats and bots already available in the brand-new MMO game? Here’s the latest on cheaters using aimbots, cheat engines, and scripts in New World for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Diablo 2 Resurrected queue position not moving bug

Diablo 2 Resurrected has had a number of connectivity problems since launch. In an effort to combat these, Activision Blizzard is limiting the number of players that can be online at once. While this should improve gameplay and network stability for people in-game, it can mean long queues before being able to play. Even worse, the Diablo 2 Resurrected queue position not moving glitch seems to extend wait times. So, is there a quick and easy fix? Here’s the lowdown on queue positions not updating in D2R on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Dead by Daylight ‘Cannot connect to store’ PC error fix

A new Dead by Daylight “cannot connect to store” error seems to be hitting many PC players through Steam as soon as they start the game, stopping them from playing it. Many are reporting that that has only begun happening as of the recent Dead By Daylight 5.3.0 PC patch and only seems to be affecting the Steam version of the horror multiplayer title. Is there a Dead By Daylight Store error fix?
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite anti-cheat measures will respect players’ privacy

Today, 343 Industries announced Halo Infinite‘s anti-cheat measures. In an effort to tackle cheaters within the competitive sphere, 343 Industries outlined the anti-cheat approach. Join us as we look at how Halo Infinite will tackle exploits, with details on DRM, developer support, and clamping down on cheaters. Halo Infinite anti-cheat...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy