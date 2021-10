Kevin Smith has been working hard to complete the final touches on Part 2 of his Master of the Universe: Revelation series, and the new episodes now have a release date of November 23rd. On the same day, a host of new merchandise will be made available to buy, and this includes new action figures that bring back a long-lost character from the early 80s who will finally come into their own in the climax of Smith's labor of love. If you don't want to know, then don't read on.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO