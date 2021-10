The new Women of Wrestling relaunch is underway, and has been met with significant controversy after announcing Tessa Blanchard as the face and casting agent in the company. Reasons for those controversies are an alleged incident with La Rosa Negra, that those around it claim saw Tessa Blanchard spit on La Rosa Negra and use a racial slur. Blanchard has vehemently denied such behavior to those close to her, and claimed the fight began when Negra threw an item at her. The two have spoken since, but as it turns out, there have been some pretty heavy efforts by multiple companies to get them together again.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO