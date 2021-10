Nativity School of Worcester announced on Wednesday it received a $1.8-million gift, the largest donation to the school in its 18-year history, according to a press release. The historic gift came from the late Catherine Butler, who was dean of the Brandeis University’s graduate school, according to her obituary. Butler had a graduate degree in psychology and counseling from Clark University in Worcester, and counseled at Worcester State Hospital for many years, per the obituary.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO