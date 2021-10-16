San Francisco Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ returns in person this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Nutcracker is returning to the San Francisco stage this holiday season.

After going virtual in 2020, the San Francisco Ballet will return to the stage at the War Memorial Opera House.

Performances will begin on December 10 and continue through December 30.

Tickets are now on sale and you don’t want to miss this magical tradition.

In order to see the performance, all attendees age 12 and over must provide proof of vaccination with a photo ID.

Those under the age of 12 must have a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of the show.

In addition, all attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times.

For more COVID safety protocols, visit the SF Ballet website .

The San Francisco Ballet continues to monitor the guidelines from the CDC, California, and San Francisco.

