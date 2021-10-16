CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky shut down Mercury, move to brink of WNBA title

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKahleah Copper scored 22 points and the Chicago Sky clamped down on the visiting Phoenix Mercury to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals with an 86-50 victory Friday night. The Sun bounced back from a 91-86 overtime loss to move within one victory of their first WNBA title. Game...

RELATED PEOPLE
