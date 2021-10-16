CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilson, NC

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Wilson

WRAL News
WRAL News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wilson, N.C. — Wilson police arrested a man linked to a fatal stabbing on Friday. Lavonda Lucas, 38,...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Two found shot inside vehicle in Durham after chase

Durham, N.C. — Two people were found shot inside a vehicle on Braxston Street in Durham on Saturday night. Durham police said a shooting suspect who was being chased by police crashed in Durham. The chase began in Butner, where investigators began pursuing the suspect. Police believe the victims were shot while in Butner.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NC
Wilson, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Gastonia homeless veteran arrested, service dog tased

Gastonia, N.C. — A Gastonia homeless veteran was arrested and his service dog was tased on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. Joshua Rohrer was charged with illegal begging for money and resisting arrest. WCNC reports that family members said Rohrer is an Army veteran battling post-traumatic stress disorder after...
GASTONIA, NC
WRAL News

Violent night in Raleigh as multiple shootings reported around city

Raleigh, N.C. — Saturday was an unusually violent night in Raleigh, with multiple shooting incidents reported overnight. Police say a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed after being shot off Hillsborough Street near the State Fairgrounds, in the area of the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine. Injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One hurt in shooting at Carolina Ale House in Garner

Garner, N.C. — A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at Carolina Ale House in Garner after a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Garner police confirmed a shooting occurred at the restaurant. One person was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects left before police arrived. WRAL's Aaron Thomas spotted...
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers
WRAL News

Police chief responds to multiple shootings overnight in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple shootings were reported Saturday night throughout Raleigh. The first shooting happened by the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Police said a man with non-life-threatening injuries walked into a local hospital after in the 4700 block of Hillsborough Street, near North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Large police presence gathers at Carolina Ale House in Garner

Garner, N.C. — A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at Carolina Ale House in Garner on Saturday afternoon. WRAL's Aaron Thomas saw shell casings along the ground, but a nearby business owner told Thomas there was no shooting. Carolina Ale House management said was an altercation in the parking...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
42K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy