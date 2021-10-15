CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK lawmaker killed in church knife attack

Bradford Era
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker stabbed to death

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers outside the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, and police were given more time to question the man detained under terrorism powers on suspicion of murder. The attack on David Amess, from Johnson's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
click orlando

UK lawmaker stabbed to death during meeting with constituents at church

LONDON – A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police said that counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Leaders pay tribute at church where British lawmaker killed

Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the leader of the main opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer, and the non-partisan speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle arrived at the church where David Amess was stabbed multiple times while meeting with constituents. A 25-year-old man is in custody for the attack.The politicians went up to the front of Belfairs Methodist Church individually to pay their respects to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#England#Uk#Parliament#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Shore News Network

Are we safe? Killing of UK lawmaker makes colleagues nervous

LONDON (Reuters) -Last week, British lawmaker Christian Wakeford opened his office door in the market town of Radcliffe to a passer-by who wanted to talk about the area’s regeneration. A day later, Wakeford said, he would not have let the man straight into his office. What had changed was that...
U.K.
whtc.com

UK says considering more safety measures for lawmakers after attack

LONDON (Reuters) – The British authorities are considering more safety measures for parliamentarians after a lawmaker was stabbed to death, interior minister Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday. Conservative David Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during...
U.K.
Reuters

UK PM says Southend will be made a city in honour of killed lawmaker

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will make the town of Southend-on-Sea a city in honour of local lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters in an attack being treated as a potential terrorism incident. Amess regularly championed Southend's...
U.K.
Factbox-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess

LONDON (Reuters) – A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said. Below is reaction to the death of David Amess:. CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE...
LONDON, KY
