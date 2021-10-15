UK lawmaker killed in church knife attack

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers outside the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, and police were given more time to question the man detained under terrorism powers on suspicion of murder. The attack on David Amess, from Johnson's...
LONDON – A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police said that counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation...
Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. Prime Minister Boris Johnson the leader of the main opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer, and the non-partisan speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle arrived at the church where David Amess was stabbed multiple times while meeting with constituents. A 25-year-old man is in custody for the attack.The politicians went up to the front of Belfairs Methodist Church individually to pay their respects to...
LONDON (AP) — UK counterterror unit leading investigation into lawmaker's slaying, but haven't yet determined if was a terror attack. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
LONDON (Reuters) -Last week, British lawmaker Christian Wakeford opened his office door in the market town of Radcliffe to a passer-by who wanted to talk about the area’s regeneration. A day later, Wakeford said, he would not have let the man straight into his office. What had changed was that...
LONDON (Reuters) – The British authorities are considering more safety measures for parliamentarians after a lawmaker was stabbed to death, interior minister Priti Patel told Sky News on Sunday. Conservative David Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during...
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will make the town of Southend-on-Sea a city in honour of local lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters in an attack being treated as a potential terrorism incident. Amess regularly championed Southend's...
LONDON (Reuters) – A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said. Below is reaction to the death of David Amess:. CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE...
A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is producing and starring in a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday at the movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
By the time Keith Jesperson was given the nickname the Happy Face Killer by a newspaper reporter, he was four years into a chilling series of murders that began in 1990. Jesperson, who’d grown up amid physical violence and abuse in British Columbia, got work as a long-haul trucker. Over five years he strangled eight women, discarding their bodies along the side of the road in several states. Most of his victims were strangers who’d climbed into his cab for a ride or sex or both and ended up dead.
A mother-of-three hanged herself just two hours after her GP told her he would 'give her a ring tomorrow' during a phone appointment to discuss her urgent mental health, an inquest has heard. Clare Childes, 45, of Caernarfon, North Wales, reported suicidal thoughts during a 13-minute call with Dr Gwilym...
The family of a man who died after being pushed over in an argument with another dog walker have called for a change in the law after no charges were brought in connection with his death. Retired civil servant Ralph Baxter, MBE, who was 72, suffered a heart attack following...
Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
A neighbour has described hearing shouts and someone “yelling out in pain” from the scene of a suspected double murder in Essex. Police were called to the address at Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday morning. They found three injured people, including two teenage boys who later...
Annastacia Palaszczuk has issued a blunt warning to anti-vaxxers as Queensland prepares to finally open its borders in just over a week. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the premier was direct in her messaging, posting a photo of a watch face that read 'eight days'. 'That's how long you have...
The award-winning Swedish rapper Nils “Einar” Gronberg was killed in an apparent gang-related tragedy. He was just 19. On Thursday (Oct. 21), he was gunned down outside an apartment building in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are currently looking for two suspects in his murder and are currently analyzing CCTV footage.
