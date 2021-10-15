CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heroes of Might and Magic Board Game Coming in 2022

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of small but beloved fantasy RPGs are about to get a surprise from the tabletop space. It appears that a crowdfunding campaign will be starting soon for a Heroes of Might and Magic board game adaptation. The news was broken today through an article on Dicebreaker. Polish-based game...

