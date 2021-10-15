Heroes of Might and Magic Board Game Coming in 2022

The first-ever puzzle RPG mobile game featuring iconic DC characters is arriving in 2022 and is now open for pre-gesitrations. Leading mobile entertainment developer Ludia, a Jam City studio, today unveiled DC Heroes & Villains, the first-ever match-3 puzzle role playing game (RPG) set in the DC Universe, licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The game will delight fans of DC comics with an original narrative featuring an all-star cast of beloved Super Heroes and Super-Villains including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Joker and Harley Quinn. DC Heroes & Villains will be available worldwide early 2022 on the App Store and Google Play. Starting today, heroes and villains alike can pre-register for access to the game and receive special bonus items at launch, at www.dcheroesandvillains.com.
