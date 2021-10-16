CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Losing at halftime, Midlothian Trojans bolster massive comeback to win against Manchester Lancers, 42-35

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 9 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two #1 seeds battled it out in North Chesterfield on Friday night — the Midlothian Trojans (5-0) hosted the Manchester Lancers (4-1).

Many were looking forward to this big match-up against two of the top sides in Central Virginia.

The Lancers only lost to Highland Springs but won four straight before this game.

In the first quarter, Midlothian grabbed a touchdown through Ashby Berry after Cooper Meads threw a fake. Berry carried all the way to the end zone to make the score 7-0.

Ramon Brown got three touchdowns for the Lancers before the half ended to bring the score to 21-7. The Virginia Tech commit was impossible to guard in the first half.

The Trojans made a miraculous comeback in the second half and looked like a unit to be reckoned with. The Lancers made it difficult and even made the score 35-35 in the fourth quarter before the Trojans took the 42-35 win.

Coach Matt Hutchings was overwhelmingly proud of his team as they increase their record to 6-0.

“I played at Clover Hill and graduated in 2002. My last year, 2001, was Tom Hall’s first year as head coach at Manchester. Full circle,” he said. “It is kind of weird to come all the way back around. Now I am at Midlothian and playing against Tom and some of these other guys. They have done a really good job. They have been legends for a long time and I am just trying to make my way into the conversation.”

