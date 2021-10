In my mom’s rotation of party appetizers, nothing was more beloved than her pastry-wrapped Brie. Maybe you have eaten a version of this dish yourself: It’s a whole round of cheese topped with a slick of something sweet (she used apricot jam) and encased in a blanket of puff pastry, objectively an ideal combination of things. The baked result was a shiny, golden-brown stunner that oozed molten cheese and hot preserves when you cut into it, begging to be scooped up and spread on tiny toasts. It was sweet, salty, creamy, and crispy—perfect, really, and it never lasted long. Which was fine by her, because with the help of frozen puff pastry, it took almost no time to make.

