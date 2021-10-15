CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired FDNY Firefighter Suffering From 9/11-Related Illness In Need Of Lifesaving Bone Marrow Transplant

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An FDNY hero firefighter is now the one who needs help as he battles a 9/11-related cancer. Retired firefighter Brian Kevan says he didn’t hesitate on 9/11 when the call came in for help, rushing to Ground Zero and then afterwards working in the toxic rubble during...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Fox News

Ohio woman with stage 4 liver disease denied lifesaving transplant surgery over vax requirement

An Ohio woman was denied a lifesaving liver transplant due to her not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. "I don’t think they do care," Michelle Vitullo told WJW, after the Cleveland Clinic indefinitely cancelled her liver transplant surgery. "I feel bad because my grandkids, they say, ‘Grandma, we’re praying for you to get better.’ It breaks my heart because now I have to tell them I may not get better."
OHIO STATE
Crookston Daily Times

Donations accepted for Chuck Goering and family after COVID-related illness

A GoFundMe fundraiser was recently started to provide support to Chuck Goering and his family as he receives ongoing medical care and recovers from Covid-related medical issues. In the beginning of September, Chuck was hospitalized at RiverView in Crookston due to low oxygen levels and trouble breathing. Soon after, he was moved to the ICU, then transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo where he was eventually placed on a ventilator.
CROOKSTON, MN
EurekAlert

Treatment enhances anti-leukemia effect of bone marrow transplant, reduces recurrence, study finds

The study, published in Blood Advances, looked at patients with an advanced form of acute myeloid leukemia that had grown resistant to other treatments. Their next step was a bone marrow transplant from a donor, a procedure that is sometimes not recommended because the patients are so sick. It’s a risky option: even with a transplant, 60% of patients relapse within six months.
CANCER
NBC Miami

8-Year-Old Girl From Panama Seeks Bone Marrow Transplant

In a video, 8-year-old Allison Cisneros Mendez asks whoever is watching, "I need your help." Mendez is from Panama and was diagnosed with Type B Leukemia, an aggressive stage of blood cancer. She and her mother Diana came to Miami with the help of The Children in Action non-profit organization,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Cancer Survivor Uses Photography To Highlight Her Journey; ‘It’s Given My Cancer A Different Aspect’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone you know is affected by breast cancer. You statistically can’t avoid it. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with the disease in her lifetime. A suburban survivor wants to build compassion and understanding of the breast cancer battle being waged by your friend, neighbor, or co-worker so she took photos throughout her own fight. CBS 2 made a choice to show you her very raw images without any editing. That includes pictures of her double mastectomy. Lauren Victory shares this powerful story of powerful pictures. Stitch by stitch, Sam Oester fixes an Elsa costume she wears to comfort sick children. Her Elmhurst...
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancers after HLA-matched related bone marrow transplantation for aplastic anemia

We analyzed subsequent cancers in 329 patients with aplastic anemia given HLA-matched related marrow grafts. Median follow-up: 26 (range 1"“47) years. Conditioning: cyclophosphamide"‰Â±"‰antithymocyte globulin; graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD) prevention: methotrexate"‰Â±"‰cyclosporine. The long follow-up and homogeneous treatment allowed definitive analyses of incidence, nature, time of onset, and potential causes of cancers. Fifty-three cancers occurred in 46 patients, 42 had solid tumors and 4 blood cancers. Of the 42, 22 had non-melanoma skin and 7 oropharyngeal cancers. The remainder had a spectrum of other cancers including two liver cancers from pre-transplant hepatitis C. The 26-year cumulative incidence (CI) of cancer was 11% and mortality 5%. Excluding non-melanoma skin cancers, the 26-year CI of cancer was 7%. Cancers were 2.03-fold more than expected from SEER data; that number was 1.89-fold after excluding liver cancers. Nearly all cancers developed between 14 and 34 years. Skin and oropharyngeal cancers showed significant association with chronic GVHD, whereby GVHD had resolved in most patients within 7 years of transplantation. Thus, tumors evolved after a lag time of 7"“27 years. Other cancers showed no clear associations with chronic GVHD or drugs used for transplantation. Results reemphasize the importance of preventing chronic GVHD.
CANCER
spectrumlocalnews.com

Woman who survived COVID needs lung transplant

A Middletown woman is fighting for her life in need of a lung transplant after contracting COVID-19, while also suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, which attacks the lungs. Eighteen year old Anel Burgos helps her mother while she remains bedridden. Anel was only 11 when her mother, Laura Hernandez Moreno was...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
wabi.tv

The Yellow Tulip Project supports those suffering from mental illness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth’s Yellow Tulip Project Committee invites community members to plant yellow tulips this fall in support of those suffering from mental illness. Free tulip kits are available at various organizations in Ellsworth including City Hall, Healthy Acadia, and the Ellsworth Public Library. The mission of The...
ELLSWORTH, ME
CBS Chicago

9-Year-Old Cyrus, Who Suffers From Cystic Fibrosis, Gets Award For His Heroics As Alter Ego ‘Mind’s Eye’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine-year-old Cyrus might look like just your average kid from Portage Park – but he’s really a superhero. Cyrus is battling cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening lung disorder. But he’s not letting that stop him from taking down the bad guys. With his superhero suit and his bubble machine, he is transformed into his alter ego, Mind’s Eye. On Sunday, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Chicago Police Department, Cyrus received an award from protecting the city from an evil villain known as Dr. Laugh. The ceremony took place at Navy Pier. Mind’s Eye even got his superhero logo displayed on the Centennial Ferris Wheel.
CHICAGO, IL

