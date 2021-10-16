Police charge Nashua man with Lawrence murder

A 37-year-old man died from stab wounds Friday morning.

LAWRENCE — A man suspected of a fatal stabbing in Lawrence has been taken into custody, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Edgardo Carabello, 50, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was taken into custody at his residence on Vegge Drive by Nashua police Friday, according to the statement.

Authorities say Carabello has been charged with murder.

At approximately 9:44 a.m., Lawrence police and emergency services responded to 205 Broadway for a reported assault in progress, according to the statement.

Authorities say a 37-year old Lawrence man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Carabello will be held in New Hampshire pending arraignment for being a fugitive from justice, according to the statement. Upon his return to Massachusetts, he will be arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court.

This matter remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence Police Department, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.