CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashua, NH

Police charge Nashua man with Lawrence murder

By Boston.com Staff
Boston
Boston
 9 days ago

A 37-year-old man died from stab wounds Friday morning.

LAWRENCE — A man suspected of a fatal stabbing in Lawrence has been taken into custody, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Edgardo Carabello, 50, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was taken into custody at his residence on Vegge Drive by Nashua police Friday, according to the statement.

Authorities say Carabello has been charged with murder.

At approximately 9:44 a.m., Lawrence police and emergency services responded to 205 Broadway for a reported assault in progress, according to the statement.

Authorities say a 37-year old Lawrence man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Carabello will be held in New Hampshire pending arraignment for being a fugitive from justice, according to the statement. Upon his return to Massachusetts, he will be arraigned for murder in Lawrence District Court.

This matter remains under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence Police Department, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

2 killed in separate shootings in Everett, Lowell

Both incidents remain under investigation. Authorities are investigating two separate, fatal shootings that occurred Friday night. In Lowell, at 6:15 p.m., police were called to Barker Avenue, where they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office. He was taken...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

FBI offers $20K reward for information leading to arrest in 1981 murder

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us.”. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Massachusetts law enforcement agencies are offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and prosecution of a longtime fugitive wanted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend 40 years ago.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex, MA
Crime & Safety
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Nashua, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Essex, MA
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Maimed commuter rail conductor sues train operator Keolis

The conductor lost part of a finger during a December 2019 incident involving a train door, according to the lawsuit. An assistant conductor has sued Keolis, the company that operates the MBTA commuter rail, claiming that part of his right ring finger was severed by a defective train door. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy