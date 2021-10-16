1 eastbound I-70 lane closed near Watkins due to scattered debris
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One eastbound lane of I-70 is closed near Watkins due to a crash involving a camper that’s covered the interstate in debris, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The CSP the crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Friday near milepoint 293 near Powhaton Road.
A Honda Pilot pulling a trailer hit the back of an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was on a traffic stop, causing debris to cover the roadway.
The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.
The CSP reported the crash may have involved a drunk driver, saying in a tweet “What a mess… Can we stop drinking and driving?” The driver of the Pilot was taken into custody for investigation of driving under the influence.
Eastbound I-70 was closed for some time, but now only the right lane is blocked. The CSP asked drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments / 0