1 eastbound I-70 lane closed near Watkins due to scattered debris

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One eastbound lane of I-70 is closed near Watkins due to a crash involving a camper that’s covered the interstate in debris, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The CSP the crash was reported just before 7 p.m. Friday near milepoint 293 near Powhaton Road.

A Honda Pilot pulling a trailer hit the back of an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was on a traffic stop, causing debris to cover the roadway.

The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

The CSP reported the crash may have involved a drunk driver, saying in a tweet “What a mess… Can we stop drinking and driving?” The driver of the Pilot was taken into custody for investigation of driving under the influence.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for some time, but now only the right lane is blocked. The CSP asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.