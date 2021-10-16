CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

She pulled herself from addiction by learning to code. Now this Kirkland software developer is leading a worker uprising at Apple

ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCher Scarlett grew up poor and dropped out of high...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
redhat.com

Red Hat Software Collections 3.8 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 11 now in beta

The latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 are available now in beta. Red Hat Software Collections 3.8 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers, and databases natively to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years, helping to enable a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Low-code, No-code and the Future of Enterprise App Development

Low code and no-code platforms promise to make apps and software development accessible to more people with the help of the visual development approach rather than the development route that requires writing a thousand lines of code. These platforms help businesses build apps without relying on development teams. LCAPs have transitioned the app-building platforms. This article will focus on similar challenges, possibilities, and whether future app development will rely on LCAP. Low code platforms would account for over 65% of development by 2024.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Guide to Custom Accounting Software Development

The development of accounting software is driven by a clear set of requirements and objectives. For businesses, the best solutions are those that minimize the costs of human resources while also raising total productivity. A basic COTS software will have the elements that are claimed to be the most fundamental of the accounting sector in general, but it will almost definitely not fulfill the unique and precise criteria of the area you are joining, or at the very least for your own business. The following is the most concise guide of custom accounting software development.
SOFTWARE
idownloadblog.com

Apple aims to boost HomePod efforts with new Audio Software Lead

While the HomePod mini appears to be doing all right, all things considered, Apple is still missing a huge chunk of the smart speaker market. Meanwhile, Google and Amazon have capitalized. But it looks like Apple’s not quite ready to go quietly into that good night (yet). According to a...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
GamingOnLinux

Apple is now funding Blender development joining many big names

There's apparently absolutely no stopping the Blender train, with the developer announcing that Apple has now joined their development fund. The Blender Foundation, the organization behind the popular open source 3D creation tool “Blender”, today announced that Apple has joined the Blender Development Fund as a Patron Member to support continued core development for Blender.
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple hires new engineer to lead its HomePod software development

Apple has reportedly hired Afrooz Family to lead its HomePod software efforts. Family had already worked at Apple from 2012 to 2016. The company has struggled in the smart speaker area compared to Amazon and Google. Apple is looking to boost HomePod sales with better software. As reported by Bloomberg,...
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Now Issues Mac-iOS Device Syncing Updates Via Software Update

Late last month, Apple issued an unusual standalone software update to macOS users called "Device Support Update," which it said was to "ensure proper updating and restoring for iOS and iPadOS devices with Mac." While no other details were provided, it was assumed that the update added support for recently...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Developer#Uprising#Now This#Kirkland
AFP

Apple updates App Store payment rules in concession to developers

Apple has updated its App Store rules to allow developers to contact users directly about payments, a concession in a legal settlement with companies challenging its tightly controlled marketplace. According to App Store rules updated Friday, developers can now contact consumers directly about alternative payment methods, bypassing Apple's commission of 15 or 30 percent. They will be able to ask users for basic information, such as names and e-mail addresses, "as long as this request remains optional", said the iPhone maker. Apple proposed the changes in August in a legal settlement with small app developers.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

The democratization of software with low-code/no-code platforms

Low-code/no-code platforms are empowering enterprise agility, quicker development turnaround times, and accelerating business outcomes — and it’s the focus of the latest Transform Technology Summit. And automation, the promise of low-code for creators, and creating great products, was the focus of the chat with Airtable co-founder Andrew Ofstad and Zapier product manager Chris Geoghegan, “How Zapier Uses Airtable to Transform Product Development & Deliver Great Customer Experiences.”
SOFTWARE
devops.com

A Blueprint for Securing Software Development

Software development has changed dramatically in recent years, as technologies like DevOps, application containers, and cloud-native transform how software is built and distributed. Unfortunately, attackers have been paying close attention to these changes, and have retooled their attack strategies to take advantage of relatively weak security controls in software development and build environments. Attackers recognize that security teams are more focused on protecting infrastructure and less focused on software development and supply chains. This is how damaging attacks like SolarWinds happen – and it’s likely that attackers will strike again to yield even more successful outcomes.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Apple is hiring software developer interns in India; apply now

Cupertino giant Apple Inc. is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the software development internship opportunity at their. India is one of the few countries in the world where Apple manufactures iPhones. Apple locally manufactures iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, and has also previously manufactured iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and the first generation of iPhone SE in country.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Boy, five, who travelled to New York for life-saving drug not available on the NHS after his family raised more than £232K is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger every day'

A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
ADVOCACY
makeuseof.com

How to Access the Secret Hardware Diagnostic Menu on Your Samsung Phone

If you've just purchased a Samsung smartphone, or you're getting your old model ready for sale, you'll want to know everything's working as it should be. Samsung phones are packed with features and sensors nowadays, so it isn't easy keeping track of what's running right and what isn't. This is...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Learn Coding From a Computer Science Ph.D.

If you look at the most popular and in-demand skills in the modern workforce, you'll find a whole lot of coding-related skills. That's because the world is trending towards automation and people who can build technology are more valuable than ever. As an entrepreneur, your business can't succeed if it hasn't made some investment in tech.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy