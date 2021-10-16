CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're really getting rolling right now.' With momentum in its favor, Washington State entertains Stanford

By Colton Clark - The Spokesman-Review
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cougars (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) host Stanford (3-3, 2-2) at...

The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

Tom Brady is writing checks with his mouth about Ohio State that he can’t possibly cash

Did you know that in 22 seasons as a National Football League quarterback, Tom Brady has never faced an opposing quarterback from Ohio State? It’s a remarkable stat that’s set to come to an end on Sunday, when the Michigan Man's Bucs take on the Justin Fields-led Bears. On a very basic level, it speaks to the ineptitude of Buckeyes quarterbacks in the big leagues, at least relative to the program’s other positional exports, and when asked about the renewal of this blood feud on the professional stage on Thursday, Brady made sure to point that out.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes beat No. 18 N.C. State to end Miami’s losing streak to Power Five programs

When asked about N.C. State’s dominant defense earlier in the week, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters, “I don’t think they can really stop us.” While the Wolfpack provided Miami with plenty of resistance on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, Van Dyke backed up his comments with the best offensive performance of his young career en route to ending UM’s losing streak against ...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

Washington State looks to build on win streak at home vs. Stanford

Since a humbling 31-point loss at home to USC after leading by two touchdowns on Sept. 18, Washington State has become competitive in the Pac-12 North Division. The Cougars, who led 13-10 in the fourth quarter at Utah before losing 24-13 a week after the loss to USC, have defeated California in Berkeley, Calif., and Oregon State at home in the last two weeks.
WASHINGTON STATE
Maize n Brew

Opening Vegas odds released for Michigan/Michigan State showdown

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
wsucougars.com

Washington State Hosts Stanford, Saturday at Gesa Field

STANFORD (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) at WASHINGTON STATE (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 • ESPNU. Martin Stadium (32,952) • Pullman, Wash. WASHINGTON STATE HOSTS STANFORD SATURDAY AT GESA FIELD. Washington State continues its three-game homestand hosting Stanford at Gesa Field on family weekend. Kickoff is set for...
WASHINGTON STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Stanford looks to beat Washington State for first time since 2015

Washington State has won four straight against the Cardinal; the teams did not meet last year because of coronavirus issues in the WSU program. A Stanford victory would move head coach David Shaw into a tie with USC’s Howard Jones for fifth place in career conference wins at 65.
WASHINGTON STATE
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
cougcenter.com

Three things to watch as Washington State welcomes Stanford

Well that went fast. We’re halfway through the season, and WSU needs wins. The schedule doesn’t get any easier after this week (except that Arizona game), and today is a winnable one. The Cougs sit at 3-3 and welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Pullman, looking to extend their winning streak over those smarty pants from Palo Alto to five games.
WASHINGTON STATE
College Football News

Stanford vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Stanford vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16. Record: Stanford (3-3), Washington State (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Stanford vs Washington State Game Preview. Why Stanford Will Win. Which Stanford team shows...
WASHINGTON STATE

