NBA

Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

ABC7 Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- - Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise's first WNBA title. Chicago will...

abc7chicago.com

