Highlights: Big first half pushes Warren Harding past Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding dropped 35 points in the first half to defeat Chaney 35-26 in Week 9.

The Raiders lead 21-0 after the first quarter and had a 35-12 lead at halftime.

“We got to get healthy,” said Warren Harding Head Coach Steve Arnold. “We got to get better. Tonight, I don’t think we played a good second half. We need to make some corrections and get ready for Fitch on Friday.”

The Raiders are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their regular season finale next Friday against Austintown Fitch. Chaney will host Youngstown East

