Highlights: Brungard scores four times to pace Springfield past Jackson-Milton

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield defeated Jackson-Milton Friday night, 55-0.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Beau Brungard threw two touchdowns and ran for another three in the win.

Jackson-Milton (2-6, 1-4) will host McDonald in the regular-season finale. Springfield (8-1, 6-0) will visit Sebring.

