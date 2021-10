DALLAS — It was a violent weekend in Dallas as multiple shootings throughout the city left two people dead and four injured from Friday evening through early Sunday. The Dallas Police Department on Sunday said a 19-year-old man, identified as Anthony Diante Dixon, was found shot to death in a "wooded area" around 6:30 p.m. Friday. He was found in the 4600 block of Silver Drive in the eastern part of the city, according to police.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO