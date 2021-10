Friday, week nine of the scholastic football season is here and with the district playoffs just two weeks away, Chester County currently boasts many teams the district playoff race. In the 6A bracket, Downingtown East, Coatesville and Conestoga look to be locks for the post season with Downingtown West sitting just one spot out of the golden 16, at the number 17 spot. A Downingtown West win tonight over the number three seed, Downingtown East, would likely put the Whippets into the district playoffs.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO