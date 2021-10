UConn women’s basketball came in at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, behind South Carolina. The Huskies picked up 10 first-place votes. Last season, UConn was ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll but finished the regular season as the top team in the nation. The Huskies have reached the No. 1 spot in each of the last nine seasons and have only failed to top the poll in five of the last 27 seasons.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO