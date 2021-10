TRENTON (Oct. 15, 2021) – The Pick-6 drawing on October 14 produced 11 winners of $3,257 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. One of those tickets was purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prize to $6,514. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 14, drawing were: 07, 15, 16, 26, 27 and 32. The XTRA Multiplier was: 02. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $9.0 million drawing will be held Monday, October 18, 2021.

LOTTERY ・ 9 DAYS AGO