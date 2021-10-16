Photo Gallery: UConn Basketball First Night - 10/15/21

Back before she was an Instagram model with a ridiculous 4.5 million followers, Brittany Renner played soccer at Jackson State University. She’s back on campus and appears pretty fired up. Renner met with a number of Jackson State football players this week and also had a chat with head coach...
A giveaway in their own third late in the second half led to a Creighton goal as the UConn Huskies and Blue Jays settled for a 2-2 tie in a Big East Conference men’s soccer match at Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center in Storrs, CT on October 16, 2021.
On Friday night, for the first time since Christian Vital famously “snipered out” against Houston on March” 5, 2020, the UConn men’s basketball team will play before student-fans at Gampel Pavilion. First Night festivities return to Storrs after a year’s hiatus on Friday, and they will be highlighted by a...
Storrs — The subject of walk-out music came up shortly before First Night festivities began Friday at a nearly full Gampel Pavilion. UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma declined to make a choice when recently asked by his players. "They asked me the other day, 'What song are you walking...
As expected, UConn women’s basketball is the runaway favorite in the Big East this season. At the conference’s media day at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, the Huskies were unanimously picked to finish first in the Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll. DePaul came in second and received Geno Auriemma’s vote since coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
Central Catholic defeated Fremont Ross, 34-15, during a Three Rivers Athletic Conference football game Oct. 15, 2021, at Don Paul Stadium in Fremont. Click on the image above and use the left and right arrows to view the entire gallery.
Tennis Division 4 state semifinals at University of Michigan, 10-16-21. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. For prints and downloads, click here. Tennis Division 4 state semifinals at University of Michigan, 10-16-21. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. For prints and downloads, click here.
MTSU (2-4) - Oct. 22. The Blue Raiders are on a bye this week before heading to East Hartford to face the Huskies on Friday. Syracuse had the opportunity to upset the Tigers at home on Friday, but the Orange missed a 48-yard field goal inside a minute to go and Clemson escaped the Carrier Dome with a 17-14 victory.
Over the last year, Aaliyah Edwards has gotten an elite basketball education. First, she arrived for her freshman season at UConn under the tutelage of Geno Auriemma — the most successful college basketball coach ever — and his staff. After the Huskies’ campaign came to an end, Edwards spent most...
The Storm put up 74 yards of offense on their opening drive, which set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Skridis to Koy Wilkis. Despite that opening drive, Kearney’s defense was able to contain the Storm and make it a low-scoring half.
CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School celebrated Senior Night last week. Senior members of the football team, cheerleaders, golf team, cross country team, ROTC and band were honored along with family members. Here are photos of those seniors and their respective family members. Photos by Randy Ball.
All summer long, UConn men’s basketball (currently ranked no. 24 in the AP Poll) drummed up ‘45:07’ as the new team mantra. It was everywhere: shot clocks, social media, and yes, even t-shirts. The last 45 minutes and seven seconds of UConn’s season certainly left a sour taste. It was...
Toledo defeated Western Michigan 34-15 in a MAC matchup between the teams on Saturday at the Glass Bowl. Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery. First Published October 24, 2021, 12:51am.
UCLA basketball became the second team in tournament history to advance from the First Four to the Final Four. With a high level of production returning, expectations are different now. Given that ESPN’s College GameDay is in Los Angeles for UCLA football’s game against Oregon, the Bruins’ men’s basketball squad joined the set. UCLA knows the increased expectations that come with this season and their No. 2 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25.
Reggie Crawford, UConn’s star pitcher and first baseman and one of the top prospects in all of college baseball, will likely miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a left elbow injury last weekend. Crawford will likely require Tommy John Surgery, which usually takes 12-18 to rehab from. At this...
