Photo Gallery: UConn Basketball First Night - 10/15/21

As expected, UConn women’s basketball is the runaway favorite in the Big East this season. At the conference’s media day at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, the Huskies were unanimously picked to finish first in the Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll. DePaul came in second and received Geno Auriemma’s vote since coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO